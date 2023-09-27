MORGAN WALLEN ADDS 10 NEW SHOWS
Morgan Wallen has added 10 new stadium shows to his One Night At A Time World Tour.
He announced Tuesday (September 26th) that the additional 2024 dates will feature a rotating lineup of guests including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley.
He said in a release, “Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour. It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”
The extended run will allow fans in cities like Nashville, TN; Arlington, TX; Las Vegas, NV and Minneapolis, MN to catch the show.
Presale is running now through Sunday, October 1st.
Morgan Wallen Newly Announced 2024 Tour Dates:
Thurs, April 4 // Indianapolis, IN // Lucas Oil Stadium
Sat, April 20 // Oxford, MS // Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Thurs, May 2 // Nashville, TN // Nissan Stadium
Thurs, June 20 // Minneapolis, MN // U.S. Bank Stadium
Thurs, June 27 // Denver, CO // Empower Field at Mile High
Thurs, July 11 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium
Thurs, July 18 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium
Thurs, July 25 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium
Thurs, Aug 1 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Thurs, Aug 8 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium
