MORGAN WALLEN ADDS 10 NEW SHOWS

Morgan Wallen has added 10 new stadium shows to his One Night At A Time World Tour.

He announced Tuesday (September 26th) that the additional 2024 dates will feature a rotating lineup of guests including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley.

He said in a release, “Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour. It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

The extended run will allow fans in cities like Nashville, TN; Arlington, TX; Las Vegas, NV and Minneapolis, MN to catch the show.

Presale is running now through Sunday, October 1st.

Morgan Wallen Newly Announced 2024 Tour Dates: