98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Wade will undergo a double mastectomy.

May 24, 2023 7:30AM CDT
Share
Morgan Wade will undergo a double mastectomy.
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 18: Musical artist (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old told Page Six that she was faced with bad news after testing for the BRCA breast cancer gene. She said, “I’m going really hard up until November.” She’ll take a couple of months off to rest following her surgery.

Morgan says she’s feeling fine and that her “only qualm about it” is that she won’t be able to work out, something she does 7 days a week.

She went on to say, “My mom had it, and my little cousin is going to get it, but I’ll be fine.”

FAST FACTS

  • According to the National Cancer Institute, BCRA1 and BCRA2 are genes that produce proteins to help repair damaged DNA.
  • Morgan Wade’s new album Psychopath will be out on August 25.

CHECK IT OUT

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
3

Mom Sees Something in Toddler's Ear... The Doctor Says It Was THIS
4

Keith Urban Shares The Rule That Keeps His Marriage To Nicole Kidman Strong
5

David Nail Wears His Heart On His Sleeve In 'Best Of Me'

Recent Posts