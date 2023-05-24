Morgan Wade will undergo a double mastectomy.

The 28-year-old told Page Six that she was faced with bad news after testing for the BRCA breast cancer gene. She said, “I’m going really hard up until November.” She’ll take a couple of months off to rest following her surgery.

Morgan says she’s feeling fine and that her “only qualm about it” is that she won’t be able to work out, something she does 7 days a week.

She went on to say, “My mom had it, and my little cousin is going to get it, but I’ll be fine.”

FAST FACTS

According to the National Cancer Institute, BCRA1 and BCRA2 are genes that produce proteins to help repair damaged DNA.

Morgan Wade’s new album Psychopath will be out on August 25.

CHECK IT OUT