98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Evans Releases New Music And Fans Have Thoughts

July 19, 2023 5:36PM CDT
Share
Morgan Evans Releases New Music And Fans Have Thoughts
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Morgan Evans took to TikTok to release a new song titled “Tequila Man” adding the caption that the song was inspired by “New song. Some heavy stuff I think a lot of people go through but never talk about.”

Morgan sings the lyrics, “Felt like my whole life just turned to hell / She told me that there was somebody else / Going on a year or two / She just had to tell the truth.”

The chorus reveals the title, “I’ll take a tequila, man / Pour one up tall and strong as you can / One that might just make me forget everything / Fill me up again with tequila, man.”

Fans immediately shared their thoughts in the comments. Many praised the song and hoped that his “heart is healing and that you’re okay,” others thought the song sounded very familiar.

One fan said, Why does the beginning sound like leave me again” referring to his ex’s song released earlier this year.

Another said, ““And I hooooope IIIII never leeeeeeave me again – me singing along.”

Morgan and Kelsea Ballerini were married for almost five years before their split in August 2022.

Do you think the two songs sound alike? Did you take sides during the Morgan/Kelsea split?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
5

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?

Recent Posts