MORGAN EVANS RELEASES DOCUSERIES

Morgan Evans has released a five-part documentary series to go along with his latest release, “Over For You.” The series takes viewers along in Australia and New Zealand, including CMC Rocks QLD Festival, where he debuted the single for 25,000 people, according to a release. The series also introduces fans to Morgan’s family members in Australia as well as behind-the-scenes in those days leading up to his divorce from now ex-wife Kelsea Ballerini.

Morgan said, “This song is the most personal thing I’ve ever written and the most personal thing I’ve ever shared.”

He wrote the song in the wake of the couple announcing their divorce, and after debuting it before a live audience, he got incredible response and support. Morgan said, “It felt like channeling all that sort of awfulness into something positive.” He added, “I didn’t realize that I was going to feel this, but after I played it at CMC Rocks, I did feel a weight off my chest.”

Kelsea recently released her version of events leading up to the split via an EP and a short film titled Rolling Up The Welcome Mat.

