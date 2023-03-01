98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

MORGAN EVANS RELEASES DOCUSERIES

March 1, 2023 8:57AM CST
Share
MORGAN EVANS RELEASES DOCUSERIES
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Morgan Evans has released a five-part documentary series to go along with his latest release, “Over For You.” The series takes viewers along in Australia and New Zealand, including CMC Rocks QLD Festival, where he debuted the single for 25,000 people, according to a release. The series also introduces fans to Morgan’s family members in Australia as well as behind-the-scenes in those days leading up to his divorce from now ex-wife Kelsea Ballerini.

Morgan said, “This song is the most personal thing I’ve ever written and the most personal thing I’ve ever shared.”

He wrote the song in the wake of the couple announcing their divorce, and after debuting it before a live audience, he got incredible response and support. Morgan said, “It felt like channeling all that sort of awfulness into something positive.” He added, “I didn’t realize that I was going to feel this, but after I played it at CMC Rocks, I did feel a weight off my chest.”

Kelsea recently released her version of events leading up to the split via an EP and a short film titled Rolling Up The Welcome Mat.

CHECK IT OUT

 

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
3

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Teens Who Lack Sleep Eat Way Worse
5

SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: You May Not Know These Cures for Snoring

Recent Posts