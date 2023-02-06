98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Evans Reflects on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce as her Romance w/Chase Rice Grows

February 6, 2023 11:30AM CST
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Morgan Evans recently sat down with The Bobby Bones Show and got candid about his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini.

The fallout between Evans and Ballerini got nasty as comments flew across the Internet. “It was really tough,” Evans said, referring to the negative comments.  “The only thing you can control is you, how you feel, and what you’re doing.  Thankfully, I have good people around to keep reminding me of that and keep me grounded in that way, and I’ll always be grateful for that.

Evans discussed lyrics in his song “Over For You,” and said it “felt good to be honest and not try to cover things up.”

Evans says fans could relate to his emotional lyrics, and he believes that “vulnerability and personal writing is actually the thing that most widely relates to people.”

  (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) 
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
