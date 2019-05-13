Morgan Evans recalls star-studded Grammy moments with Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga & Jennifer Lopez

Warner NashvilleMorgan Evans‘ latest single, “Day Drunk,” is already a huge hit in his native Australia. In fact, it was recently named Country Work of the Year at the APRA Awards, which are handed out by the Australasian Performing Rights Association.

The “Kiss Somebody” hitmaker’s becoming an awards show regular, even attending the Grammys earlier this year with his wife, Kelsea Ballerini. Morgan confesses he was a little starstruck.

“It is people-watching to the max there, I feel like!” he tells ABC Radio. “Three moments that were just little moments that I enjoyed: One was on the red carpet and… sometimes the hustle and bustle… gets intense. And you’re like, ‘Am I in the right spot? Am I in the way?’”

“And I turned around and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s Chad Smith. That’s Flea. That’s Anthony [Kiedis]. That’s the Red Hot Chili Peppers!”

From there, the star power only intensified.

“We were walking through one of the back hallways…” Morgan continues. “And there’s security everywhere, and they’re like, ‘Get out of the way! Everyone get out of the way!’ And [Lady] Gaga was coming this way.”

“And then [security in the opposite direction] was like, ‘Get out of the way! Get out of the way!’ And Jennifer Lopez was coming…”

“And then they just high-fived as they walked by each other,” he smiles.

But Morgan’s favorite memory of the night involves country royalty.

“The third one was when we were waiting for the show to start,” he recalls. “Dolly Parton just being Dolly Parton… just the way she interacts with everyone. I feel like she was the queen of the room that night… It was cool to just be in the vicinity of that.”

Later this month, Morgan sets out on the Summer Playlist Tour with Rascal Flatts.

