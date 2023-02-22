98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

MORGAN EVANS on ‘WHAT REALLY HAPPENED

February 22, 2023 7:52AM CST
MORGAN EVANS on ‘WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Morgan Evans has issued a response to his ex-wife, Kelsea Ballerini‘s, new EP, Rolling Up The Welcome Mat. The six-song project, which was released last week, addresses the former couple’s issues leading to their divorce after nearly five years of marriage. Morgan turned to social media last night (Tuesday, February 21st to write, in part, “It’s really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren’t reality and that leave out what really happened.”

He continued, “If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps. All I ask is that if you’re on my pages, please don’t be mean. Don’t be mean to Kelsea, don’t be mean to each other. Life’s too short.”

Kelsea and Morgan’s divorced was finalized in November. She is currently dating actor Chase Stokes.

