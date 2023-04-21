98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Evans gets honest in ‘Life Upside Down’ EP

April 21, 2023 1:45PM CDT
Warner Music Nashville

Morgan Evans has released his new EP, Life Upside Down.

The five-song set features a live and studio version of his current single, “Over For You,” the reflective “On My Own Again” and two never-before-heard upbeat tracks: “Hey Little Mama” and “All Right Here.”

“After the heaviness of ‘Over For You’ and ‘On My Own Again,’ the two new tunes out today, ‘Hey Little Mama’ and ‘All Right Here,’ are, quite possibly, the two most joyful sounding records I’ve ever made,” Morgan shares.

“They’re about finding light in the dark and finding gratitude in the little things, which as we all know are actually the big things!” he adds. “This EP is a collection of songs that could only have come from this time in my life, and I’m stoked for you to hear it.”

Here’s the Life Upside Down EP track listing:

“Over For You”
“On My Own Again”
“Hey Little Mama”
“All Right Here”
“Over For You (Live in Melbourne)”

