98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

MORGAN EVANS DROPS ‘THANK GOD SHE’S A COUNTRY GIRL’

October 6, 2023 7:30AM CDT
Share
MORGAN EVANS DROPS ‘THANK GOD SHE’S A COUNTRY GIRL’
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Morgan Evans dropped his spin on John Denver’s “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” last night (October 5th).In a statement, Evans says latest track, “Thank God She’s A Country Girl,” is “pure fun from start to finish.

The singer added, “It was an absolute pleasure to rework such a classic song and, with the approval of John Martin Sommers, the writer of ‘Thank God I’m A Country Boy,’ I’m stoked to put this one out into the world! I hope it puts a smile on your face and gets your feet moving wherever in the world you are!”

Check It Out

 

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
4

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... It's THIS.

Recent Posts