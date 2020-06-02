More Unrest In Downtown Naperville
Looting and civil unrest continued, sweeping across parts of downtown Naperville last night. CBS 2 reported that looters were seen breaking into and taking from area businesses as late as 10 p.m. One Pandora store’s windows were shattered, and its counters were cleaned out. Some youth were also spotted damaging stores at Jefferson and Main, though most were already boarded up. Police eventually closed off most of the area. (Metro Source)
Here is some video of the protest yesterday from Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)