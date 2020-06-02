      Weather Alert

More Unrest In Downtown Naperville

Jun 2, 2020 @ 6:59am

Looting and civil unrest continued, sweeping across parts of downtown Naperville last night. CBS 2 reported that looters were seen breaking into and taking from area businesses as late as 10 p.m. One Pandora store’s windows were shattered, and its counters were cleaned out. Some youth were also spotted damaging stores at Jefferson and Main, though most were already boarded up. Police eventually closed off most of the area. (Metro Source)

Here is some video of the protest yesterday from Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Protests have begun downtown Naperville at the corner of Washington and Chicago. Protestors are chanting and waving signs.

Posted by Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) on Monday, June 1, 2020

TAGS
Naperville
