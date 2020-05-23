More Than Half of Americans Don’t Truly Know Why We Observe Memorial Day
Dogtags hanging in font the flag of the United States of America.
Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer. But do you know what it’s REALLY about? Because half of us don’t.
A new survey reveals that 57% of Americans don’t know that Memorial Day is when we honor FALLEN members of the Armed Forces who died in service.
And: one-out-of-three said they weren’t sure what the difference is between Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
Over a quarter thought Memorial Day was about honoring ALL veterans . . . which is what Veterans Day is about.
That said, 83% of us think it’s important to do something to commemorate the holiday.
And we’ve got plans this year, even though 8 out of 10 people say they’ll have to do things a little differently because of the lockdown.
The top ways we’ll commemorate Memorial Day are by:
flying a flag, leaving a flag or flowers at a soldier’s grave, attending a patriotic event, flying a flag at half-staff and visiting a monument or war memorial.