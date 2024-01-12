98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

More than 700 flights Grounded today!

January 12, 2024 7:44AM CST
Share
More than 700 flights Grounded today!
Getty Image

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the ground stop around 6:30 a.m. on Friday and initially ordered all flights grounded until for at least an hour. But that order was extended as heavy and blowing snow continues throughout the greater Chicago area.

As of Friday morning, more than 700 flights at O’Hare and Midway airports had already been canceled. As of 7 a.m. on Friday, 548 flights at O’Hare had already been canceled while another 73 had been delayed, according to FlightAware.com, a flight tracking website.

MORE

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
3

Have You Considered Eating Your Christmas Tree?
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Luke Bryan Offers Sensible Yet Sizzling Advice for Couples...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are You Too Old to Shovel Snow?

Recent Posts