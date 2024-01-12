More than 700 flights Grounded today!

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the ground stop around 6:30 a.m. on Friday and initially ordered all flights grounded until for at least an hour. But that order was extended as heavy and blowing snow continues throughout the greater Chicago area.

As of Friday morning, more than 700 flights at O’Hare and Midway airports had already been canceled. As of 7 a.m. on Friday, 548 flights at O’Hare had already been canceled while another 73 had been delayed, according to FlightAware.com, a flight tracking website.

