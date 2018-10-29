More Than 25,000 People Have Signed a Petition to Change the Date of Halloween

Is it bad that Halloween is always on October 31st no matter what?

It sometimes feels that way, especially on a year like this, where it’s on a Wednesday . . . and it would be so much better for kids AND adults if we were celebrating it on a weekend. So is THIS the answer? There’s a petition on Change.org right now where people are calling to give Halloween a floating date, where it’s always the last Saturday in October.

That would make Halloween more like Labor Day, which is always the first Monday in September regardless of the date . . . and less like Independence Day, which is always on July 4th. And so far, more than 25,000 people have signed the petition.

Halloween has been celebrated on the last day of October dating back at least 2,000 years, when it was an ancient Celtic festival called Samhain.

Here’s the petition from Change.org