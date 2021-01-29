More Snow Coming Saturday Night
Pile of snow in front of forest a sunny winter day
The National Weather Service says another round of snow (5-9″ or more) is coming this weekend. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Saturday Afternoon from 3pm until Noon on Sunday. Here’s more from the NWS.
Winnebago-Boone-Ogle-Lee-De Kalb-Kane-La Salle-Kendall-Grundy-
Kankakee-Livingston-Iroquois-Ford-Southern Cook-Northern Will-
Southern Will-Eastern Will-Lake IN-Porter-Newton-Jasper-Benton-
Including the cities of Rockford, Belvidere, Rochelle, Oregon,
Byron, Dixon, DeKalb, Sycamore, Aurora, Elgin, Ottawa, Streator,
La Salle, Mendota, Marseilles, Oswego, Yorkville, Plano, Morris,
Coal City, Minooka, Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Pontiac,
Dwight, Fairbury, Watseka, Gilman, Paxton, Gibson City,
Calumet City, Oak Forest, Lemont, Orland Park, Park Forest,
Joliet, Bolingbrook, Plainfield, Mokena, Channahon, Manhattan,
Wilmington, Crete, Peotone, Beecher, Gary, Hammond, Merrillville,
Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Roselawn, Kentland, Morocco,
Rensselaer, DeMotte, Fowler, and Oxford
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3pm SATURDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL NOON SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy wet snow likely along with easterly winds gusting
up to 30 mph. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and
locally higher possible.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, with the
most significant impacts late Saturday afternoon through
Saturday evening when much of the snow is forecast to occur.