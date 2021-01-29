      Weather Alert

More Snow Coming Saturday Night

Jan 29, 2021 @ 6:07am
Pile of snow in front of forest a sunny winter day

The National Weather Service says another round of snow (5-9″ or more) is coming this weekend. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Saturday Afternoon from 3pm until Noon on Sunday. Here’s more from the NWS.

Winnebago-Boone-Ogle-Lee-De Kalb-Kane-La Salle-Kendall-Grundy-
Kankakee-Livingston-Iroquois-Ford-Southern Cook-Northern Will-
Southern Will-Eastern Will-Lake IN-Porter-Newton-Jasper-Benton-
Including the cities of Rockford, Belvidere, Rochelle, Oregon,
Byron, Dixon, DeKalb, Sycamore, Aurora, Elgin, Ottawa, Streator,
La Salle, Mendota, Marseilles, Oswego, Yorkville, Plano, Morris,
Coal City, Minooka, Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Pontiac,
Dwight, Fairbury, Watseka, Gilman, Paxton, Gibson City,
Calumet City, Oak Forest, Lemont, Orland Park, Park Forest,
Joliet, Bolingbrook, Plainfield, Mokena, Channahon, Manhattan,
Wilmington, Crete, Peotone, Beecher, Gary, Hammond, Merrillville,
Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Roselawn, Kentland, Morocco,
Rensselaer, DeMotte, Fowler, and Oxford
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3pm SATURDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL NOON SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow likely along with easterly winds gusting
  up to 30 mph. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and
  locally higher possible.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, with the
  most significant impacts late Saturday afternoon through
  Saturday evening when much of the snow is forecast to occur.
TAGS
National Weather Service
Popular Posts
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know the 5 Subtle Signs That You're More Stressed Than You Realize
DuPage Health Department To Open COVID-19 Vaccine Site On County Fairgrounds
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If Your Pet Is Stressed When You Go Back to Work - Do This
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It True, That a Fake Smile Can Turn Real, Bring Real Happiness?
Police Searching For Man Who Tried To Rob A Wendy's In Joliet