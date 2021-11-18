      Weather Alert

More “Life Changes” for Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins, as they welcome Lillie Carolina

Nov 18, 2021 @ 12:02am

ABC

Thomas Rhett‘s now officially a father of four, after his newest daughter arrived on Monday.

Lillie Carolina Akins, born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy,” he announced late Wednesday night on his socials.

“[Lauren Akins] you are my hero,” he added, along with a photo of mom and dad with the little one.

“Watching a child being born is legit a miracle,” he continued. “4 under 6 here we go!”

TR and Lauren started their family by adopting now 6-year-old Willa Gray from a Ugandan orphanage in 2017. Ada James was born in August of that same year, followed by the arrival of Lennon Love in February of 2020. 

