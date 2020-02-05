More Homeless Kids Than Ever? Yes. Where? Here.
Homeless US Student Populations Reaches New High
The comforts of home are lost on nearly 1.5 million U.S. school students – who are homeless – according to the National Center for Homeless Education.
While many homeless students stay with friends or family members, when they can, 7% of them live in abandoned buildings or inside cars.
The housing crisis takes the lion’s share of the blame; as millions are spending over half of their income, just to pay rent or a mortgage.
Increasing rent prices, an insecure gig economy and an opioid crisis – which affects 2 million people – and the children removed from addicts’ homes – have contributed to the doubling of homeless student numbers, since 2004-05.