More female stars added to the 2023 CMT Music Awards

CMT has added more female artists to its 2023 CMT Music Awards lineup. They include Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain and Alanis Morissette.

Gwen will join two-time nominee Carly Pearce for their debut collaboration and performance onstage.

Shania will be awarded the third CMT Equal Play Award. The award spotlights an artist who’s been an advocate for diverse and underrepresented voices in country music. Past recipients include Jennifer Nettles and Linda Martell.

Additionally, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of CMT Next Women of Country, the seven-time Grammy-winning Alanis will appear on the CMT Music Awards alongside NWOC alums Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Wade and guitarist Jackie Venson for a debut performance of their new anthem, “You Oughta Know.”

Previously announced performers for the show include Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Carly, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Lainey, Darius Rucker, The Black Crowes, Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Tyler Hubbard, Jelly Roll, co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, and Kane’s wife and “Thank God” duet partner, Katelyn Brown.

Rising newcomers Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith will also be performing on the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live on CBS April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Livestreaming and on-demand streaming options will also be available via Paramount+.

