More Changes at the Top of the Joliet Police Department

Jan 12, 2021 @ 5:55pm

WJOL has learned of more changes at the top of the Joliet Police Department. It was on Monday that Lieutenant Dawn Malec was appointed as the Interim Police Chief for the City of Joliet replacing outgoing Chief Al Roechener. Now changes have been made at the Deputy Chief position. It has been learned that Deputy Chief of Administration Darrell Gavin has been demoted to Sergeant while Deputy Chief of Operations Joseph Rosado and Marc Reid Deputy Chief of Investigations have both been demoted to Lieutenant. Mike Batis, Deputy Chief of Technical Services, will stay on in his current post. WJOL is awaiting on official confirmation of these changes from the city of Joliet.

