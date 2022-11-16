98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

More Changes at Joliet City Hall

November 16, 2022 1:43PM CST
Share
More Changes at Joliet City Hall

Joliet City Manager Jim Capparelli is making more changes at city hall. Finance director Jim Ghedotte has been informed that after more than eight years on the job he has been demoted. Ghedotte will now be the assistant finance director. He had been the finance director since coming to Joliet from Wayne, Michigan back in 2014.

Kevin Sing has been promoted to the open finance director position. Sing is a Joliet native and previously served as the village administrator and finance director for the village of Manhattan from 2004 until February of 2022. No reason has come from city hall as to why a change is being made.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Never Store THESE in Your Pantry, c/o Top Chefs
2

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Be Happier - Get Outdoors
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN FACT: Why Does the Letter 'X' Represent a Kiss?

Recent Posts