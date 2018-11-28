Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry remembered with star-studded Benefit Concert

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2011 file photo, Eddie Montgomery, left, and Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry arrive at the 45th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in a helicopter crash, according to a statement from the band’s website. He was 50. The group was supposed to perform Friday at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford, N.J. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

Late Montgomery Gentry member Troy Gentry will be celebrated during a star-studded benefit concert called C’Ya On The Flip Side. Some of Troy’s closest friends in Country music will hit the Grand Ole Opry stage on January 9th for the concert, including Dierks Bentley, Jimmie Allen, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Justin Moore, Rascal Flatts, Jon Pardi, Lee Brice, Colt Ford, Tracy Lawrence, Ray Scott, Halfway to Hazard, songwriters Jeffrey Steele, and Neil Thrasher, and, of course, Eddie Montgomery. Blake Shelton will co-host the event.

C’Ya On The Flip Side will benefit several foundations close to Troy’s heart including The Troy Gentry Foundation, the Opry Trust Fund, T. J. Martell Foundation, Make-A-Wish, The Journey Home project and scholarships and instruments for music education in Kentucky schools. Click here to get Tickets.

Troy was killed in a helicopter crash on September 8, 2017 at the age of 50.

Over the course of Montgomery Gentry’s 20 years together, they released nine studio albums and charted five Number One hits.