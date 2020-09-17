Moneybagg Yo returns the “Said Sum” remix featuring City Girls and DaBaby
Universal Music GroupMemphis rapper Moneybagg Yo returns with the remix to his hit single “Said Sum.”
To address the haters and naysayers on this updated version, the Memphis rapper teamed up with the City Girls and DaBaby.
JT opened up the remix spitting a few bars about the finer things in life — Lamborghini cars and G-Wagon Jeeps — while DaBaby came through with a smooth verse.
Yung Miami came through with a verse about her expensive jewelry, pink diamonds, and the Florida duo’s label, Quality Control, letting everyone know, “QC the clique we rich as a [ish].
“Said Sum” took social media captions and radio stations by storm when it was released in June from his latest album, Time Served, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The video has gained over 52 million views on YouTube.
Earlier this week, Moneybagg announced his collaboration album, Code Red, with Blac Youngsta. The project features 42 Dogg, Lil Migo, Yo Gotti and more, and arrives this Friday, September 18.
By Rachel George
