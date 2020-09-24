Moneybagg Yo drops new music video for “SRT” featuring Big 30 and Pooh Shiesty

Universal Music GroupMoneybagg Yo has dropped a music video for his track “SRT,” featuring rappers Big 30 and Pooh Shiesty.
The Memphis, Tennessee rappers brought out the fast cars and big wads of cash to flex on the haters.
“Might get talked about, but I don’t get touched / Gotta keep it in they face, they don’t take much / I’m the boss, I’ll never take a pay cut,” Moneybagg raps.
The track comes from the Moneybagg and Blac Youngsta collaborative project Code Red, which quickly reached #1 on Apple Music and iTunes after its release last week. Track-by-track, Moneybagg continues to amplify his career and prove himself as a dominant name in hip-hop. The album features appearances from Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, Lil Migo, Big Homiie G, as well as the “Said Sum” remix featuring City Girls and DaBaby, and another track with Moneybagg’s girlfriend, Ari Fletcher.
Moneybagg and Ari have been together for over a year and love to share the most expensive gifts with each other. For Moneybagg’s 29th birthday on Tuesday, Fletcher had a brand-new Maybach personally delivered during his birthday celebration in Las Vegas. In July, he purchased Ari a Lamborghini truckfor her 25th birthday. Both vehicles cost around $200,000.
Big 30 is signed to Moneybagg’s Bread Gang Music Group label, while Pooh is signed to Gucci Mane‘s 1017 label.
By Rachel George
