Moneybagg Yo drops a banging new video for “Said Sum”
Interscope RecordsFollowing his Time Served deluxe album, Moneybagg Yo has dropped a video for his new banger, “Said Sum.”
On the track, he addresses the haters and anyone else who had “Said Sum” about the Memphis rapper.
“I got [no more] chill,” Yo tweeted after the video’s release.
The Ben Marc-directed visual takes inspiration from the classic hood film, How to Be a Player.
Moneybagg Yo’s Time Served debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, featuring star-studded collaborations with DaBaby, Future, Summer Walker, late rapper Fredo Bang, and more, including production from Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith.
Time Served also features Moneybagg’s latest record, “Me Vs Me,” his favorite, “Issa No (375 Flow),” his gold-certified singles “All Dat” with Megan Thee Stallion and “U Played,” featuring Lil Baby, and another Lil Baby collaboration, “No Chill,” which also features Rylo Rodriguez.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.