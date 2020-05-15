Moneybagg Yo delivers ‘Time Served’ Deluxe, Future is ‘High On Life,’ & Polo G declares himself ‘The Goat’
Universal MusicMoneybagg Yo is back with the deluxe version of his album Time Served, with seven brand new tracks and appearances from Big Homiee G, Big 30, and a new Lil Baby collaboration, “No Chill,” which also features Rylo Rodriguez.
Time Served debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and included collaborations with Future, DaBaby, Summer Walker, and late rapper Fredo Bang, plus his gold-certified singles, “All Dat” ft. Megan Thee Stallion and “U Played,” produced by multi-platinum producer Tay Keith.
The album also features his latest record, “Me Vs Me” and his new favorite, “Issa No (375 Flow).” The Future-assisted “Federal Fed” will also be featured on the album.
Speaking of Future, amid his baby mama drama on social media, the Atlanta rapper released his eighth studio album with verses from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and a remix of “Life Is Good” with the Drake, DaBaby and Lil Baby.
High Off Life, executive produced by DJ Esco is the follow-up to 2019’s SAVE ME EP and his album Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd.
Polo G has received nothing but love from fans on social media since his fire sophomore album The Goat dropped last night with plenty of smashing bangers and anecdotes about his life, with assistance from fellow Chicago artists such as BJ The Chicago Kid and a tribute song with rapper Juice WRLD.
“That keep[s] my confidence up and keep[s]me motivated to keep telling my story,” Polo tweeted after shouting out his fans. “It’s none but love for yall for real.”
