Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta announce their collaboration album, ‘Code Red’
Universal Music GroupMoneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta previously announced they would be dropping new music this Friday.
Turns out: it’s a joint album titled, Code Red.
On Tuesday, Blac Youngsta joined Moneybagg on Instagram Live, where they confirmed a collaboration project.
“You are my favorite when it comes to lyrics and bars. I’m wit it,” Youngsta told Moneybagg, who decided they should scrap their solo projects.
“[Forget] our solo [albums],” he said. “Bruh we got to do that. Let’s go…we bout to put it together now.”
A few guests also joined them live, including Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, Lil Migo, and more, including Moneybagg’s girlfriend Ari Fletcher, who will be featured on a track titled, “Brain Dead.” “This is one of my favorite songs on [the album], he said. Yet, fans are still waiting on the “Said Sum” remix.
“You know I come with pressure every time I do it,” he added.
Code Red drops this Friday, September 18th.
By Rachel George
