It Will Cost You Around 13,000 To Own A Dog Or a Cat!
Getty Images
All those chew toys your pets love and those Halloween costumes your pets HATE BEYOND BELIEF really add up.
A new study found it costs about $111 per month to own a dog or cat. That’s because of everything from food and toys to vet bills and medicine.
And since pets live an average of 10 years, that’s $13,320 total. So keep that in mind going in . . . you could get your eighth cat or save for a car! Pets are worth it though!
The survey also found that unfortunately 26% of people use the term “fur baby” when they’re talking about their pet. And 23% will call their pet their “son” or “daughter.”