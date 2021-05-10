      Weather Alert

It Will Cost You Around 13,000 To Own A Dog Or a Cat!

May 10, 2021 @ 2:05pm
Getty Images

 All those chew toys your pets love and those Halloween costumes your pets HATE BEYOND BELIEF really add up.

 

 

A new study found it costs about $111 per month to own a dog or cat.  That’s because of everything from food and toys to vet bills and medicine.

 

 

And since pets live an average of 10 years, that’s $13,320 total.  So keep that in mind going in . . . you could get your eighth cat or save for a car! Pets are worth it though!

 

 

The survey also found that unfortunately 26% of people use the term “fur baby” when they’re talking about their pet.  And 23% will call their pet their “son” or “daughter.”

Popular Posts
Luke Bryan and Wife, Caroline, Dance their Worries Away
Here's What It Means, If You See a Dryer Sheet in your Mailbox.
Bossman talks to Layla Tucker (Tanyas daughter) about her show on Friday in Yorkville
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
Looks like there will be NO Taste of Joliet this year