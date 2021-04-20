Mom wants a gift!

Getty Images
Mother’s Day is in May — will you get your mom or wife a gift even if she says “Don’t get me anything?” What about her birthday, or Valentine’s Day? A survey finds that even if a wife or girlfriend says “Don’t get me anything” 88 percent of men will ignore her wishes and get her something. Good idea, since women in the survey said even if the say they don’t want anything, 63 percent still expect a small gift. Make sure you go to the WCCQ prize vault and try to win her 1,000 with Momma’s money!