Mom Freaks Out after Toddler Secretly Gets a Hold of Red Food Coloring

Toddlers can do some crazy stuff, but this one has a bonus of looking truly terrifying.
TikToker Kali (@thatchipperbunch) is a mom who documents building her “barndominium” (a barn which has been converted into a living space) with her 8 other family members; and she shares her journey and challenges along the way.
In a recent video she shared that she walked into her kitchen to find what looked like blood smeared across the floor.
Tiny, bright red footprints can also be seen.
She explains, “My toddler was not crying or screaming. I was like ‘Where is he? What is happening?’ I screamed his name in terror and he came running. Holding this.” She then holds up a bottle of red food coloring.
In the comments, many viewers offered their sympathy, saying their kids had scared the heck out of them, like that.
