WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mom Creates Free Site for Home-Schooling
During this pandemic, many parents know they will become at-home teachers and homeschool their kids. Others may need their kids to go to school. If you’re thinking this may not be the time to send a child back to school, you may be looking for a way to make the educational experience custom-fit your needs.
There’s now a free website for that. A mom from Boca Raton, Florida, has created a site, called Home School Roomies. Her goal is to help families navigate what to do, during the school year.
The site launched last week. It has options for you to join different groups, to help you navigate the school year. We all know that it’ll be a little different this year. You can check out the home page, here.
Recent surveys show that Americans are split, three ways about this. Some want or need their kids to be back in school. Some want to keep kids away from it, altogether. Some look for a cautious blend. This could be a great way to WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on this school year.
