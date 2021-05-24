Mokena Fourth Of July Parade Set To Return!

The Mokena Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth of July parade will return this year, after it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus.
The parade will be held on July 4 at noon, and will begin at La Porte Road and Mokena Street, according to an announcement from the chamber.
The chamber said it is optimistically planning to run the parade in its traditional format.
“Whatever phase of the reopening plan the state should be in on July 4, however, rest assured we will conduct business consistent with executive orders of the Governor in place at that time,” the chamber said.
Participants and spectators must adhere to CDC guidelines on the day of the event, and a livestream will also be available for viewing.