Mokena Couple Accused of Obtaining Over $1 Million in Fraudulent PPP Loans

November 30, 2022 5:04PM CST
A Mokena couple have been arrested after allegedly obtaining over $1 million in fraudulent PPP loans. Jennifer and Joseph Wirtz were arrested last week and charged with theft, wire fraud and loan fraud. Authorities began an investigation into the couple after receiving a tip regarding suspicious banking activity. Police say the investigation showed that the couple had used over $650,000 in Payroll Protection Program Loans to purchase a house in Mokena. Bond for both defendants has been set at $250,000.   

