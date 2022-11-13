98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Mobile Food Pantry On Tuesday In Plainfield

November 13, 2022 10:32AM CST
It’s time for the Mobile Food Pantry to come to St. Mary Immaculate Parish:
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Northern IL. Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry/Catholic Charities will distribute food at:
St. Mary Immaculate Parish 15629 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield
Tuesday, November 15 , 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm.
Please arrive by 4:00 pm.
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while supplies last. Food is free to low income neighbors in need. Boxes or bags will be provided as this will be a drive-through style distribution.

