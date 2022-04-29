Weather Alert
Mobile Food Pantry In Crest Hill on Saturday
Apr 29, 2022 @ 6:10am
Word of Life Church
will be hold a mobile food pantry on Saturday, April 30th between 10 a.m. and noon in Crest Hill at 1500 Cedarwood Drive.
