January 10, 2023 10:53AM CST
MLK Brunch & Celebration In Joliet 2023

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is Monday, January 16th and in advance of the holiday a special event is being organized in Joliet. The African American Business Association is holding a brunch and celebration in honor of MLK. The theme is “Cultivating Action through Collective Impact.” Christopher Parker says the January 14th event will begin with a brunch.

Christopher Parker with the AABA

Special guest panelists including Dr. Yolanda Farm, executive vice president of Joliet Junior College, also Emmanuel Chris Welch, Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, Lorraine Guerrero Neumayer MSW, LCSW Will County State’s Attorney Office and Judge Vincent Cornelius with the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court of Will County. The discussion will be moderated by Ernest Crim III, author, educator and entrepreneur. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at the IBEW Local 176 at 1100 NE Frontage Road in Joliet. Tickets start at $25.

For tickets contact the AABA office, [email protected], or call 779-707-0778. Funds raised will benefit the Michael Austin Clark Upward and Onward Certification Scholarship.

