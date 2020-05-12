MLB Owners Approve Proposal For 82-Game Season To Begin In July
Major League Baseball is one step closer to returning to the field. Team owners approved the league’s plan for restarting the 2020 season the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan features an 82-game season that would start without fans in early July. It also includes an expanded playoff field and the designated hitter for all games, even those in the National League. Not all details are available, but some ideas involve teams playing in their own stadiums with a re-alignment of divisions. The Cubs and Sox for instance could play in the same division along with Cleveland, Detroit, St. Louis, & Cincinnati. The proposal will be submitted to the players’ union today.