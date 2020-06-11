MLB Draft: Cubs Take Local Shortstop, White Sox Draft Flame-throwing Southpaw
The Cubs didn’t have to travel far to find their newest MLB Draft pick. The North Siders selected shortstop Ed Howard out of Chicago’s Mount Carmel High School with the 16th overall pick last night. During his junior season at Mount Carmel, Howard hit .421 with three homers, 11 doubles and four triples in 35 games. His senior season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 18-year-old was the starting shortstop on the Jackie Robinson West team from Chicago that reached the Little League World Series finals in 2014. He is also the first Illinois high school position player to be drafted in the first round since Jayson Werth in 1997.
White Sox Take Tennessee Southpaw With 11th Pick
The White Sox are bringing in another left-handed pitcher with their newest MLB Draft pick. The South Siders selected Garrett Crochet from the University of Tennessee with the 11th overall pick last night. The 20-year-old becomes the third southpaw taken by the Sox in the first round since 2010, with the last two being Carlos Rodon in 2014 and Chris Sale in 2010. Crochet’s 2020 season was hampered by shoulder soreness. As a freshman with the Volunteers, Crochet posted a 5.51 ERA in 17 games with 62 strikeouts over 63 and two-third-innings. He had a 4.02 ERA over 18 games as a sophomore.