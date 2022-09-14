Mitchell Tenpenny Takes ‘Truth About You’ To Number One

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Mitchell Tenpenny charts his latest Number One hit this week on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart with “Truth About You.” It’s a history-making feat as the song’s chart-topping success is the shortest span between Number One songs in the modern chart era with just three weeks since his last Number One, according to a release. On August 22nd, Mitchell and Chris Young’s collaboration, “At The End Of A Bar,” which they both co-wrote, reached the Number One spot.

On Sunday (September 11th), Mitchell attended the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers in Minneapolis where he hung out with the likes of rapper T-Pain. He sported a Vikings jersey and posted several pictures to Instagram writing, “I’ve got the number 1 song on country radio & I’m partying with @tpain today!

Mitchell will release his new album, This Is The Heavy, on Friday (September 16th). He co-wrote every song on the 20-track album and co-produced the project with Jordan M. Schmidt.

Mitchell will headline his This Is The Heavy Tour beginning in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 26th at The Union Event Center.