MITCHELL TENPENNY POPS THE QUESTION

Nov 30, 2021 @ 9:10am
Mitchell Tenpenny and his longtime girlfriend, Meghan Patrick, are engaged! Mitchell proposed the night before Thanksgiving (Wednesday, November 24th) at Losers Bar in Nashville, the same place the couple first met four years ago.

He shared a few pictures of the big moment on social media writing, “Somebody’s got me…”

In the photos, Mitchell can be seen down on one knee as the couple stands inside a heart-shaped rose petal design surrounded by candles and giant letters spelling out “marry me.”

Mitchell told People.com, “I met Meghan here so it was the perfect place — and hey, I got engaged ‘at the end of a bar,” referring to his duet with Chris Young called “At the End of a Bar.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchell Tenpenny (@m10penny)

