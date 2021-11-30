MITCHELL TENPENNY POPS THE QUESTION

He shared a few pictures of the big moment on social media writing, “Somebody’s got me…”
In the photos, Mitchell can be seen down on one knee as the couple stands inside a heart-shaped rose petal design surrounded by candles and giant letters spelling out “marry me.”
Mitchell told People.com, “I met Meghan here so it was the perfect place — and hey, I got engaged ‘at the end of a bar,” referring to his duet with Chris Young called “At the End of a Bar.”
