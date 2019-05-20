Mitchell Tenpenny makes a date with the Opry

ABC/Image Group LA“Alcohol You Later” hitmaker Mitchell Tenpenny is set to return to the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday, June 26.

The Nashville native made his first appearance on the legendary stage back in February. You can check out that night in the newest installment of the YouTube series My Opry Debut.

Next month, Mitchell’s up for Breakthrough Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards for his platinum-selling, number one single, “Drunk Me.”

You can also stream or download the new “R3HAB Remix” of “Drunk Me” now.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.