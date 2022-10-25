MITCHELL TENPENNY GETS MARRIED!

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick tied the knot on Sunday (October 23rd) in Nashville. People.com reports the wedding was officiated by Mitchell’s longtime family friend and high school football coach, Scott Tillman.

Mitchell and Meghan both shared the same photo from their wedding day on social media yesterday (Monday, October 24th) with the caption, “I can’t wait to spend forever with you.”

The groomsmen’s hats and bridesmaids’ boots were provided by Boot Barn.

Mitchell and Meghan served local restaurant Martin’s BBQ at the reception, and their cake was vanilla bourbon wedding cake with cream cheese frosting.

The couple got engaged at Loser’s bar in Music City last November, the site of their first meeting.