Mitchell Tenpenny Drops Video For ‘We Got History’

Mitchell Tenpenny has released the music video for “We Got History.” which was filmed near Cocoa Beach, Florida. The song is Mitchell’s new radio single and the second release from his 2022 This Is The Heavy album.

Mitchell co-wrote “We Got History” which follows up his back-to-back Number One singles “Truth About You” and “At The End Of A Bar” with Chris Young. Mitchell made history with this feat for achieving the shortest time between Number One songs in the modern chart era with a three-week span.

He launched his headlining This Is The Heavy Tour last night (Thursday, January 19th) in Airways Heights, Washington.