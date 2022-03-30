Mistrail Denied, Jury To Return Deliberating Wednesday Morning

A Will County judge has denied the defense request for a mistrial of an Orland Park man accused of blowing through a stop sign and killing a mother, her three sons and unborn child. Thirty-year old Sean Woulfe is on trial for 16 counts of reckless homicide in the fatal crash in Beecher five years ago. Judge Daniel Rippy on Tuesday afternoon, read a note from the jury, he told lawyers in the courtroom that 11 jurors support a guilty verdict but one does not. George Lenard the attorney for Woulfe asked the judge for a mistrial over the deadlocked jury. But Judge Rippy wants to give the jury at least one more day to deliberate. The jury was sent home just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The jury returns Wednesday morning.
If convicted the Will County State’s Attorney’s office says Woulfe could receive anywhere from probation to up to 10 years in prison.