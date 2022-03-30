      Weather Alert

Mistrail Denied, Jury To Return Deliberating Wednesday Morning

Mar 30, 2022 @ 8:57am

A Will County judge has denied the defense request for a mistrial of an Orland Park man accused of blowing through a stop sign and killing a mother, her three sons and unborn child. Thirty-year old Sean Woulfe is on trial for 16 counts of reckless homicide in the fatal crash in Beecher five years ago. Judge Daniel Rippy on Tuesday afternoon, read a note from the jury, he told lawyers in the courtroom that 11 jurors support a guilty verdict but one does not. George Lenard the attorney for Woulfe asked the judge for a mistrial over the deadlocked jury. But Judge Rippy wants to give the jury at least one more day to deliberate. The jury was sent home just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The jury returns Wednesday morning.

If convicted the Will County State’s Attorney’s office says Woulfe could receive anywhere from probation to up to 10 years in prison.

Popular Posts
Sam Hunt's Wife Is Done!
I-80 Weekend Emergency Repairs In Joliet
Luke Combs' Cancels CMT Awards Performance after Positive Covid-19 Status
You're Better at Switching Roles Than You Might Think. Here's Why.
Maren Morris Reveals Struggle with Postpartum Depression
Connect With Us Listen To Us On