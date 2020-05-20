MisterWives announce new album, ‘Superbloom’; listen to title track now
Credit: Matty Vogel MisterWives have revealed the title and release date for their next album.
The third studio effort from the “Reflections” band is called Superbloom, and will arrive on July 24. It boasts a total of 19 tracks, including the five songs from the 2019 Mini Bloom.
As frontwoman Mandy Lee explains, the new album’s title was inspired by seeing the superbloom phenomenon at Antelope Valley in California.
“Standing amongst the vast and vibrant flowers that weren’t supposed to grow in the desert terrain, I was moved by its beauty and accurate representation of where I was at in life,” Lee says. “Just like the flowers, I had grown in unexpected places.”
“After experiencing a not-so-graceful and incredibly turbulent fall to rock bottom, I picked myself up and slowly grew through the pain,” she continues. “I felt an awful lot like these resilient little poppies that came out the other side against all odds — and I think that deserves congratulations.”
Superbloom, which is the follow-up to 2017’s Connect the Dots, also features the previously released single “Rock Bottom,” plus the brand new title track, which is available now for digital download.
Here’s the Superbloom track list:
“the end”
“ghost”
“whywhywhy”
“alone”
“stories”
“valentine’s day”
“over the rainbow”
“it’s my turn”
“find my way home”
“7-2”
“rock bottom”
“coming up for air”
“oxygen”
“running in place”
“decide to be happy”
“love me true”
“the colorist”
“muse”
“SUPERBLOOM”
