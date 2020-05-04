      Weather Alert

Missouri Governor Says Concerts Can Resume Today

May 4, 2020 @ 6:15am
Under the state’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan, Missouri Governor Mike Parson will allow public events like concerts to resume Today Monday, May 4th.
Under the plan to reopen after the Coronavirus lockdown, “events such as amusement parks and attractions, concerts, drive-ins, funerals, museums and school graduations” may all resume “but seating shall be spaced out according to social distancing requirements.”
While the Governor may give permission, many of Missouri’s cities are making the decision to remain in lockdown, with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson saying in a statement “We will continue to be guided by data, not by dates.”

Here’s the complete story from Loud Wire.

