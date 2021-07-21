      Weather Alert

Missing Juvenile in Joliet

Jul 21, 2021 @ 11:49am

The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile. Katriel Serrano is 15-year-old female, 5″1′ tall weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen in the 300 block of North Larkin Avenue. Ms. Serrano is believed to have ties to the Aurora, Illinois area. If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact JPD Detective McKeon at 815-724-3231.
Popular Posts
Dammit. Are People Who Curse More Intelligent?
Plainfield Fest Is Back!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: We Wind Up in Four Awkward Situations a Month - Because We Do THIS
Mila Kunis made Ashton Kutcher sell his ticket to space.
98.3 WCCQ presents Phil Vassar!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On