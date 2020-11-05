Missing Harvey Woman Found Dead In Midlothian Forest Preserve
An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old Harvey woman who was reported missing early this week was found dead at a south suburban forest preserve. The body of Vanessa Ceja Ramirez was discovered yesterday at the Midlothian Meadows Forest Preserve. She went missing November 2nd after walking there with her mother and friend. Ramirez decided to turn back to the car mid-walk and couldn’t be located or contacted afterwards. The Cook County medical examiner is still working to determine how Ramirez died. An autopsy is planned for today.