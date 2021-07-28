      Weather Alert

Missing Crest Hill Woman May Have Been Seen in South Bend, Indiana

Jul 28, 2021 @ 1:30pm

The search for Wendy Guessing continues. Guessing was last seen on June 12th in Crest Hill near Raynor Avenue and Theodore Street when she didn’t report for her shift. She was reported missing on June 15th. On the 17th of June her vehicle was located in 400 block of Buell Avenue. Her cell phone was recovered early on in the investigation in Romeoville and turned into the Crest Hill Police Department. The FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security have been assisting the police in the search.

Crest Hill Police have told WJOL that they recently received a tip that Wendy may have been seen at a restaurant in South Bend, Indiana. Investigators traveled to South Bend and obtained surveillance video but could not determine if the person in the video was Wendy.

