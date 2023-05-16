98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Miranda’s Wanda June Home spring collection is dropping soon

May 16, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
NBC

It’s almost time to decorate your home with products from the spring collection of Miranda Lambert‘s Wanda June Home line.

“We’ve got new and exciting things coming THIS week y’all!” tweeted Wanda June Home. Their tease was accompanied by a clip of a new, as-yet-unreleased “Here Comes Trouble” white pillow.

In April, Wanda June Home also shared previews of their upcoming “Bless Your Heart” and “Hello Darlin’” doormats on Instagram.

While you wait for the spring collection, shop other currently available items at Walmart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hid That Gift So Well - You Forgot Where You Put It?
5

JELLY ROLL'S FOOD TRUCK BUSINESS ONLY HIRES FELONS

Recent Posts