Miranda’s Wanda June Home spring collection is dropping soon

It’s almost time to decorate your home with products from the spring collection of Miranda Lambert‘s Wanda June Home line.

“We’ve got new and exciting things coming THIS week y’all!” tweeted Wanda June Home. Their tease was accompanied by a clip of a new, as-yet-unreleased “Here Comes Trouble” white pillow.

In April, Wanda June Home also shared previews of their upcoming “Bless Your Heart” and “Hello Darlin’” doormats on Instagram.

While you wait for the spring collection, shop other currently available items at Walmart.

