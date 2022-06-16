Miranda’s New Line Of Home Décor Is Out Now!

Miranda Lambert has a new home collection that’s selling at Walmart. The collection is being described as a “warm and sassy assortment of stylish, approachable, and affordable entertaining essentials and home décor inspired by the most influential women in Lambert’s life,”.
Miranda has revealed that the collection has ties to her family.
She said, “Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, AKA Nonny.” She adds, “They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love, and memories. That’s really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand. The products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories with amazing women.”