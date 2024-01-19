98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Miranda’s MuttNation rolls out new collection of pet products

January 19, 2024 4:00PM CST
Share
ABC

Miranda Lambert‘s MuttNation Foundation has released a new Palomino-inspired collection.

Available now at Tractor Supply Company, the MuttNation Fueled By Miranda Lambert line includes new dog toys, beds, collars, harnesses, pet beds and a waste bag dispenser. 

“Oh, this looks awesome. This is my favorite, favorite thing we’ve ever done in MuttNation’s toy and bed line,” Miranda says in a video while at a Tractor Supply store in Nashville recently.

From now through January 21, customers can donate to MuttNation and Tractor Supply’s Rescue Relief Fund at checkout both in-store and online.

You can check out the new MuttNation Fueled By Miranda Lambert collection now at tractorsupply.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Scenery and Images Make Us Crave THIS
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
5

Get exotic with George Straits’ new Justin Boots

Recent Posts